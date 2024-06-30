Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Republic Services by 416.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,562,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,837,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,417,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 361,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,681,000 after buying an additional 208,902 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 8,931.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 204,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,646,000 after buying an additional 201,769 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.2 %

RSG opened at $194.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.23 and a fifty-two week high of $196.76.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.14.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

