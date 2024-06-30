Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.24 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,859 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.4% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.86.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $193.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $199.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.87 and its 200 day moving average is $173.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

