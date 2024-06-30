Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,427 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,578 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,621,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 898,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,121,000 after purchasing an additional 398,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,168,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,974,000 after buying an additional 302,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,903,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $182.55 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The stock has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.14.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

