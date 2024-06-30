Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $216,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Elevance Health by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $541.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $550.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $534.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $508.85.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELV. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $646.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

