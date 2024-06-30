Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,900 JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 90.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 22,806 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $55.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $55.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.4497 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

