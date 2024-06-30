Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $267.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.64. The company has a market cap of $401.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $270.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

