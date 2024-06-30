Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,436 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.0% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,490 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 12.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,821 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $30.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.50. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

