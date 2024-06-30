Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Sells 289 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,844,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $128,382,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $128,245,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth $135,630,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 17,658.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,078,000 after purchasing an additional 481,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

CLX opened at $136.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.71, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $169.14.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

