Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Sells 300 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,946,000 after buying an additional 22,057 shares during the last quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 115,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 152,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV opened at $83.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.73 and a 200 day moving average of $81.18. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

