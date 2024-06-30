Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Takes $403,000 Position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC owned 1.19% of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the first quarter worth about $45,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,000.

Get Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of AAPD stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $23.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement

About Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a $0.2117 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%.

(Free Report)

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.