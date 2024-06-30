Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Takes $403,000 Position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC owned 1.19% of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the first quarter worth about $45,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,000.
Shares of AAPD stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $23.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09.
The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
