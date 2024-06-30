Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Director Sells $476,710.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $476,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,721,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,491,182.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gregory Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 24th, Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $456,040.00.

Roblox Stock Down 0.0 %

RBLX stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Roblox from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Roblox by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Roblox by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 198,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $2,024,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 10.8% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Stories

