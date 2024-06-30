Romano Brothers AND Company Buys 311 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 35.6% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 4,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 117.2% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,230,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,035,000 after acquiring an additional 663,985 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,738,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on LW shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $84.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.41 and a 12 month high of $117.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.77.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.