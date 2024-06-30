Romano Brothers AND Company Buys 90 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Romano Brothers AND Company grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Tesla were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 25,990.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2,101.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $365,064,000 after buying an additional 1,402,443 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.30.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $197.88 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $631.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.71.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

