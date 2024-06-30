Romano Brothers AND Company Decreases Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CARR. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050 in the last three months. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $63.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.70. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $66.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

