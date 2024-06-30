Romano Brothers AND Company Decreases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in ASML were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML opened at $1,022.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,077.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $964.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $907.83.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,043.00.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

