Romano Brothers AND Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,039 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $257.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.34. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total transaction of $228,265.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,368,357.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total value of $228,265.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,357.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,387 shares of company stock valued at $151,174,635 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.