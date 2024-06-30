Romano Brothers AND Company Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Romano Brothers AND Company raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evexia Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ndwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $215.01 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $225.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.82.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

