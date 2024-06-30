Romano Brothers AND Company Has $18.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.5% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 31,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,299,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $500.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $485.02 and a 200-day moving average of $466.41. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $505.74. The company has a market cap of $453.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

