Romano Brothers AND Company Has $340,000 Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Romano Brothers AND Company reduced its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Exelon were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 25,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $43.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.28. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

