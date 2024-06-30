Romano Brothers AND Company Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Bank KS boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS IEFA opened at $72.64 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

