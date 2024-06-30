Romano Brothers AND Company Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Baugh & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,826.3% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 12,967 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $391.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.58. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $323.21 and a 1 year high of $400.99.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.