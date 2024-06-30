Romano Brothers AND Company Invests $1.35 Million in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,550 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.0% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 141,805 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.19.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $125.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

