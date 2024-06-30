Romano Brothers AND Company Lowers Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Romano Brothers AND Company lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $142.74 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $640.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

