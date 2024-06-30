Romano Brothers AND Company Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $218.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

