Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 185 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.76.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $110.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The company has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

