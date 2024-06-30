Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 300 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Romano Brothers AND Company reduced its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,072,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,046,000 after buying an additional 475,579 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,655,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,891,000 after acquiring an additional 217,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,199,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,633,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,968,000 after purchasing an additional 251,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,605,000 after purchasing an additional 803,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $130.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.77. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $131.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

