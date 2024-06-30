RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 69,955 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 68,480 shares.The stock last traded at $19.31 and had previously closed at $19.28.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $626.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPAR Risk Parity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,067,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,064 shares during the quarter. RPAR Risk Parity ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned about 2.01% of RPAR Risk Parity ETF worth $20,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About RPAR Risk Parity ETF

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.

