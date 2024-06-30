Saratoga Research & Investment Management Sells 50,139 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,336,380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 50,139 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 7.4% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $163,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $99.29 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $181.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.93, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

