Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI) Trading Up 0.6%

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 87.25 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 86.75 ($1.10). 394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 52,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.25 ($1.09).

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of £73.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,337.50 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 85.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 86.74.

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Company Profile

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is a principal investment firm. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom.

