Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Bought by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 123,366,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,170,000 after buying an additional 3,611,613 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,762,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,969,000 after buying an additional 1,547,664 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 2,677,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,656,000 after buying an additional 90,429 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,188,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,244,000 after buying an additional 584,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $22,872,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDE opened at $29.57 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

