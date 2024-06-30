Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 2.1% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $22,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,124,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,188,000 after purchasing an additional 46,379 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 641,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,940,000 after purchasing an additional 181,410 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 347,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,773,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHO opened at $48.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.15. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $48.65.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.