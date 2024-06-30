Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Sets New 12-Month High at $102.54

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $102.54 and last traded at $101.93, with a volume of 300068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.