Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10,957.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 396.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $81.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

