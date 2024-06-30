Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.52

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.52 and last traded at $63.34, with a volume of 142010 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.09.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab US Broad Market ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 28,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

