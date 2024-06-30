Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Lifted by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $723,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 151.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $77.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.60. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.