Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.99

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.99 and last traded at $64.92, with a volume of 151659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.51.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

