Scott Russell Gordon Parsons Sells 13,334 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Scott Russell Gordon Parsons sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total value of C$286,414.32.

TSE AGI opened at C$21.46 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$14.80 and a 1-year high of C$23.60. The company has a market cap of C$8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.18.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.18. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of C$374.24 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.9497925 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGI shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.55.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

