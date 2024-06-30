Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWAV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $263.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $334.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.21, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $332.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.46. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $334.90.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

