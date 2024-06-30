Short Interest in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Rises By 96.8%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 96.8% from the May 31st total of 630,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 626,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Adecoagro Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE AGRO opened at $9.73 on Friday. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $261.78 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecoagro Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adecoagro

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.1682 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 205,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares in the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp raised its position in Adecoagro by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 300,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 15.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 80,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adecoagro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

