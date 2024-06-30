Short Interest in Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Expands By 35.4%

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,100 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the May 31st total of 144,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,951.0 days.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

Shares of ANDHF opened at $37.37 on Friday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $37.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.43.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

