Short Interest in BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Drops By 63.4%

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a drop of 63.4% from the May 31st total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BetterLife Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of BETRF opened at $0.08 on Friday. BetterLife Pharma has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

Get BetterLife Pharma alerts:

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of compounds for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada. It is also involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BetterLife Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetterLife Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.