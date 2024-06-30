Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Increases By 18.1%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 108,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of CLLNY opened at $16.16 on Friday. Cellnex Telecom has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $21.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

Cellnex Telecom Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.