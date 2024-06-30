Short Interest in Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF) Expands By 93.9%

Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,101,200 shares, a growth of 93.9% from the May 31st total of 567,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,012.0 days.
Chervon Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CHRHF opened at $2.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26. Chervon has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $4.01.
About Chervon
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chervon
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Chervon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chervon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.