Short Interest in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Increases By 17.8%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVACGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,890,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the May 31st total of 5,000,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lowered CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Institutional Trading of CureVac

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in CureVac by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in CureVac by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CureVac in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CureVac by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

CureVac Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CureVac stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $761.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51. CureVac has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVACGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). CureVac had a negative return on equity of 49.22% and a negative net margin of 463.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 million. Equities research analysts predict that CureVac will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

Featured Stories

