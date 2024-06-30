Short Interest in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Expands By 90.3%

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 90.3% from the May 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DLAKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $6.15 on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2193 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Lufthansa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

