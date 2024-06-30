Short Interest in Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Grows By 18.1%

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,187,400 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 2,697,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 138.6 days.
Endeavour Mining Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:EDVMF opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.95. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $26.50.
About Endeavour Mining
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Endeavour Mining
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.