Short Interest in Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Grows By 18.1%

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,187,400 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 2,697,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 138.6 days.

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EDVMF opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.95. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

