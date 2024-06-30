Short Interest in Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Rises By 17.8%

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the May 31st total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Freeman Gold Trading Up 26.9 %
Freeman Gold stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Freeman Gold has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.
About Freeman Gold
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Freeman Gold
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Freeman Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeman Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.