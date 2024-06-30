Short Interest in Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Rises By 17.8%

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2024

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANFGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the May 31st total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Freeman Gold Trading Up 26.9 %

Freeman Gold stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Freeman Gold has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.

About Freeman Gold

(Get Free Report)

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeman Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeman Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.