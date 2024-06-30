Short Interest in Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Rises By 17.8%

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the May 31st total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Freeman Gold Trading Up 26.9 %

Freeman Gold stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Freeman Gold has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.

About Freeman Gold

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

