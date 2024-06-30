Short Interest in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Rises By 28.1%

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the May 31st total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QQQJ. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of QQQJ stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.29 million, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $29.29.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

