Short Interest in Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Declines By 60.6%

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days.

Nexans Price Performance

NXPRF stock opened at $116.66 on Friday. Nexans has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $116.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.43 and a 200 day moving average of $100.08.

About Nexans

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France, Canada, Norway, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Building & Territories, Generation & Transmission, Industry & Solutions, and Other Activities segments. The company offers cables for the energy distribution networks, as well as equipment cables for buildings.

