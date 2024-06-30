Short Interest in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Declines By 14.9%

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the May 31st total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley initiated coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Singular Research upgraded QuinStreet to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Institutional Trading of QuinStreet

QuinStreet Stock Up 8.1 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $16.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $19.58.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $168.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.54 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QuinStreet will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

